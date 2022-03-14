Bhopal: 38 FIRs filed in Vyapam, 185 cases transferred to CBI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Task Force (STF ) has received as many as 1500 complaints related to Vyapam scam. The STF could complete investigation into 780 complaints only. These figures were mentioned in a written reply in the state assembly on Monday.

Congress MLA Alok Chaturvedi asked the home minister on complaints related with Vyapam and number of cases transferred to local police and the CBI.

Home minister, Narottam Mishra, in his reply said that overall 1500 complaints were received by the STF out of which it could investigate 780 complaints.

After completing probe into these complaints, the STF lodged 38 FIRS.

STF transferred 588 complaints to the district police for investigation. Local police completed investigation in 387 complaints and lodged 2 FIRs.

Later, after judgment from the court, 185 cases were transferred to CBI. Now, no case is left to be transferred to the CBI, said home minister in his reply.

