Bhopal: 3,778 HCWs get second jab against corona

BHOPAL: Around 3,778 HCWs were given second dose of corona vaccine in 13 districts on Saturday. These districts include Alirajpur, Bhind, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Dhar, Dindori, Indore, Jhabua, Narsinghpur, Sehore, Shajapur, Sheopur and Ujjain. Around 3,778 second shot were given to HCWs while 4,474 first shots were given to HCWs who had missed in first round. Similarly, around 9,940 FLWs were given first dose. So total 18,192 vaccination was reported against 81,827 in MP on Saturday taking overall tally to 6,40,422. FLWs tally went to 2,90,542 while HCWs tally went to 3,49,880. Bhopal reported 13% vaccination with 1365 against 10,438 while Indore reported 25% with 1,538 against 6,253.

Similarly, Seoni reported 7% with 40 vaccinations against 540. Umaria reported 8% with 66 vaccinations against 825. Harda reported 9% with 70 getting shots against scheduled 738. Dindori leads with 80% vaccination. Health department will start full-fledged second dose of vaccination from February 22. Apart from second dose to healthcare workers, catch-up round was also conducted for HCWs and FLWs in all districts. State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “The second dose started in 13 districts on Saturday. From Monday, it will begin in all 52 districts. Today, apart from second dose, we had catch –up round for HCW as well as FLWs too in other districts.”