Bhopal: 375 Dengue Cases Expose BMC’s Failure To Improve Sanitation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 375 dengue cases reported in Bhopal this year has exposed the tall claim of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) that it worked extensively to maintain hygiene and improve its rank following Swachh Survekshan. Bhopal district collector also fell prey to dengue this month.

In all, 1600 cases have been reported in state this year, according to malaria department officials. Malaria department has put Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in dock over rise in mosquito-borne disease like dengue.

According to ward-wise report of dengue cases, ward no-8 (Shahjahanabad area) and ward no-10 (Shahjahanabad) have reported highest - 20 cases each - while ward no 4 (Bairagarh), ward no 7 (Koh-e-Fiza), ward no 57 (Anna Nagar) reported 12 cases each. Ward no 71 (Ashoka Garden) reported 10 cases of dengue.

District Malaria Officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “Malaria department with help of BMC and health department has intensified the survey to trace mosquito larvae in Bhopal.”

Additional municipal commissioner (health) Yogendra Patel said, “BMC and malaria department joint team is working to prevent outbreak of mosquito-borne disease like dengue. In fact, dengue larvae survive in clean water. So, it is not justified to blame only BMC. People should also be aware about it.”

