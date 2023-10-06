 Bhopal: 375 Dengue Cases Expose BMC’s Failure To Improve Sanitation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 375 Dengue Cases Expose BMC’s Failure To Improve Sanitation

Bhopal: 375 Dengue Cases Expose BMC’s Failure To Improve Sanitation

In all, 1600 cases have been reported in state this year, according to malaria department officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 375 dengue cases reported in Bhopal this year has exposed the tall claim of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) that it worked extensively to maintain hygiene and improve its rank following Swachh Survekshan. Bhopal district collector also fell prey to dengue this month.

In all, 1600 cases have been reported in state this year, according to malaria department officials. Malaria department has put Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in dock over rise in mosquito-borne disease like dengue.

According to ward-wise report of dengue cases, ward no-8 (Shahjahanabad area) and ward no-10 (Shahjahanabad) have reported highest - 20 cases each - while ward no 4 (Bairagarh), ward no 7 (Koh-e-Fiza), ward no 57 (Anna Nagar) reported 12 cases each. Ward no 71 (Ashoka Garden) reported 10 cases of dengue.

District Malaria Officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “Malaria department with help of BMC and health department has intensified the survey to trace mosquito larvae in Bhopal.”

Additional municipal commissioner (health) Yogendra Patel said, “BMC and malaria department joint team is working to prevent outbreak of mosquito-borne disease like dengue. In fact, dengue larvae survive in clean water. So, it is not justified to blame only BMC. People should also be aware about it.”

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Dedicates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 53000 Cr Projects
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Dharmendra, Uttam Singh To Be Conferred With Kishore Kumar, Mangeshkar Award

Bhopal: Dharmendra, Uttam Singh To Be Conferred With Kishore Kumar, Mangeshkar Award

Bhopal Sees 162 Road Fatalities In 6 Months; Traffic Helpline Is Of No Help

Bhopal Sees 162 Road Fatalities In 6 Months; Traffic Helpline Is Of No Help

Narmadapuram's Ananya Dubey Selected For Senior MP T20 Cricket Team

Narmadapuram's Ananya Dubey Selected For Senior MP T20 Cricket Team

Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old Girl Falls Into Water Tank In Satna, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old Girl Falls Into Water Tank In Satna, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Pratap Singh Inaugurates Panna Tiger Reserve Core Area Gate In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Pratap Singh Inaugurates Panna Tiger Reserve Core Area Gate In Chhatarpur