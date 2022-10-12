Bhopal: 36th National Games conclude; MP stands at 7th rank with 66 medals, including 20 gold, 25 silver

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state concluded its 36th National Games Gujarat journey at seventh rank with 66 medals, including 20 gold, 25 silver, and 21 bronze medals. According to the National Games, 2022 official rankings and the Olympics official rankings the state stood seventh and Kerala stood sixth. In the 2015 national games, Madhya Pradesh ranked sixth with a total of 91 medals.

MP has won 12 medals in canoeing, which is the highest among other sports. MP swimmers have won a total of nine medals in aquatics. In athletics, MP has won a total of five medals.

MP has won a total of nine medals in Mallakhamb and eight medals in rowing. The state has won a total of seven medals in shooting. In soft tennis, the state athletes won four medals. In wushu and wrestling, MP won a total of eight medals.

In hockey MP women’s team won a bronze medal and likewise in yoga women's MP won one bronze medal. Similarly in Judo and Fencing, won one medal each.

The state clinched maximum gold medals in canoeing.