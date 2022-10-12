e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 36th National Games conclude; MP stands at 7th rank with 66 medals, including 20 gold, 25 silver

Bhopal: 36th National Games conclude; MP stands at 7th rank with 66 medals, including 20 gold, 25 silver

The state, however, fails to sustain its 2015 National games ranking

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state concluded its 36th National Games Gujarat journey at seventh rank with 66 medals, including 20 gold, 25 silver, and 21 bronze medals. According to the National Games, 2022 official rankings and the Olympics official rankings the state stood seventh and Kerala stood sixth. In the 2015 national games, Madhya Pradesh ranked sixth with a total of 91 medals.

MP has won 12 medals in canoeing, which is the highest among other sports. MP swimmers have won a total of nine medals in aquatics. In athletics, MP has won a total of five medals.

MP has won a total of nine medals in Mallakhamb and eight medals in rowing. The state has won a total of seven medals in shooting. In soft tennis, the state athletes won four medals. In wushu and wrestling, MP won a total of eight medals.

In hockey MP women’s team won a bronze medal and likewise in yoga women's MP won one bronze medal. Similarly in Judo and Fencing, won one medal each.

The state clinched maximum gold medals in canoeing.

Read Also
Bhopal: Soon campaign against tobacco-Gutka, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Fresh pugmarks of tiger found inside MANIT

Bhopal: Fresh pugmarks of tiger found inside MANIT

Jabalpur: International training on ‘Next Generation OTN and Application to 5G Transport’ begins...

Jabalpur: International training on ‘Next Generation OTN and Application to 5G Transport’ begins...

Bhopal: 36th National Games conclude; MP stands at 7th rank with 66 medals, including 20 gold, 25...

Bhopal: 36th National Games conclude; MP stands at 7th rank with 66 medals, including 20 gold, 25...

Bhopal: Soon campaign against tobacco-Gutka, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Soon campaign against tobacco-Gutka, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Morena: Man seeks police help to get his wife back from her maternal house

Morena: Man seeks police help to get his wife back from her maternal house