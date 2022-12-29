Bhopal: 36 SSB trainee officers take part in passing out parade

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The passing out parade of the 26th batch of 36 assistant commandants of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was held on the premises of the SSB academy in Chandukheri on Thursday.

Director General of the academy Anish Dayal Singh took the salute and inspected the parade.

The participants of the parade were from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Out of 36 officers 26 are engineers. Out of the remaining ten, three have done post-graduation in science; three have graduated in science and four have graduated in arts. Singh congratulated them for completing training through hard work.