Bhopal: 35-yr-old rape accused arrested for raping 19-year-old

BHOPAL: The Ayodhya Nagar police have registered case against 35-year-old man who had raped a 19-year-old girl. Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer Renu Murab said accused Bahadur Singh was arrested on Monday and is being quizzed in connection with the incident.

The girl got pregnant and to hide the matter her mother had killed her newborn baby girl after secretly arranging her delivery, a week ago. The way the newborn baby girl was killed had triggered an outrage on social media, as the girl’s mother had pierced her body with pointed objects to silence the baby. Police had arrested girl’s mother and father. Singh worked at a dairy in Ayodhya Nagar where he met the 19-year-old victim. He befriended her and proposed her for marriage but she denied. He raped the girl taking advantage of situation when both her parents were away.

He had threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. The girl kept mum until she complained of pain. Her family insisted for abortion but doctors informed that delivery has to be carried out for medical reasons. Girl’s mother then brought her home and carried out her delivery at a secret location on September 28. She then killed the foetus.