Bhopal: 35-year-old man arrested for raping minor stepdaughter repeatedly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for raping his stepdaughter. The accused had raped the minor several times between December 2019 and March 2020. But the girl’s mother did not reveal it to anyone as the accused had left them.

However, he returned on Monday and the woman felt he had come to outrage her daughter’s modesty again. She then lodged a complaint with police.

Ashoka Garden police station sub inspector Yogita Jain said complainant lives on rent. She had married the accused in 2008 after separating from her first husband. She said accused first raped the 13-year-old girl in 2019 but she did not reveal the incident to anyone as he had threatened her.

He kept on raping her until March when her mother came to know about it. When she inquired from the accused, he left home and the woman decided to keep it confidential fearing embarrassment. But when he returned after a year, the 30-year-old woman first asked him to leave and then lodged a complaint.