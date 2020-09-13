Bhopal: 32 cars and 8 buses pressed to transport NEET aspirants

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 was organized on Sunday at 144 exam centres across the state including 26 centres in Bhopal. District administration had arranged for 32 cars and 8 buses for students to take them to their exam centres.

District administration had made separate transport arrangement for students from Bhopal and those coming from outside the state capital. Five collection points at the railway station, bus stand and at entry point in Bhopal were made for students coming from outside Bhopal.

Ten places in different corners of Bhopal were connected for the students through cars and buses to take students to the exam centres.

More than 50,000 students took the NEET at 144 centres across the state. There are 26 centres in Bhopal, 63 in Indore and 30 centres in Jabalpur. Besides 25 more exam centres were made in cities like Ujjain, Gwalior etc.