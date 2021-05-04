Bhopal: 31K patients on oxygen-supported beds, pressure on hospitals goes on

BHOPAL: The government may be happy, because the number of corona cases has reduced and that of being discharged has gone up. Yet it has not taken the pressure off the hospitals.

Much of the pressure on the hospital is connected to moderate, serious and very serious patients and it is going on.

The number of corona patients has declined to 86,000, but still, there are 31, 000 on oxygen-supported beds.

There is, however, no decline in number of patients who are on oxygen-supported beds, and those who are admitted to the intensive care units.

The pressure on hospitals and medical staff will continue unless such cases lessen considerably.

Those who are recovering are home-isolated positive cases, whose symptoms of infection are less than those of others.

Considering that some patients have been positive for ten days, they are declared cured. This has reduced the number of patients, but that of the seriously ill, remained the same, as it was a few days ago.

This is reason why there is an acute shortage of oxygen-supported beds and of cots in the intensive care units.