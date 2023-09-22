 Bhopal: 313-Km Long Green Corridor For Liver Transplantation At Midnight
CM copter could not take off due to bad weather at Jabalpur, so organ being transported by road

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 313-kilometre long green corridor will be formed from Jabalpur to Bhopal at midnight on Thursday and Friday. Organ is being transported from Jabalpur's Metro Hospital to Dumna Airport and from Bhopal Airport to Bansal Hospital. The liver of a brain dead patient admitted in Jabalpur's Metro Hospital will be transplanted to a patient admitted in Bhopal.

A team of doctors from Bhopal has reached Jabalpur to collect the patient's liver. CM’s helicopter was used for it but due to bad weather condition, the organ will be brought to Bhopal by road and it is expected to arrive at midnight. Dr Sanjay Mishra, regional director health, Jabalpur, said, ‘The team will leave Jabalpur for Bhopal by road as CM copter could not take off due to bad weather at Jabalpur.

So, the organ (liver) will be transported to Bhopal and it is expected to touch Bhopal at midnight.’ According to team of Bansal Hospital which visited Jabalpur, the liver will be transported by road to Bhopal. The team is in Jabalpur and expected to leave for Bhopal around 9pm and 10pm. A 64-year-old patient who was declared brain dead in Metro Hospital has donated the liver. A 64-year-old patient was admitted on September 19. He had a brain tumour.

The patient became brain dead in the morning on September 20. The family members of the patient had expressed their desire to donate the organ of the brain dead patient. On this, as per the protocol decided by the team of doctors, information about organ donation was given to the national organ and tissue transplant organisation (NOTTO). The team led by liver transplant surgeon Dr Gurusagar Singh Sahota of Bansal Hospital has made arrangement for transplantation.

