Bhopal: 31-year-old man dies, nephew injured in car mishap while heading towards Visidha from Bairasia

BHOPAL: A 31-year-old man died while his relative sustained injuries after their four-wheeler hit a tree on Wednesday night.

The deceased Rishikesh Sharma was heading towards Visidha from Bairasia with his nephew Vivek.

As they reached near Pipalia Hasnabad village, Sharma lost control and the car overturned and hit a tree.

Both the victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Rishikesh died. His nephew is undergoing treatment and is serious, said police.

Assumptions were made that Sharma might have dozed off and lost control over the vehicle.

The statements of Vivek will be taken after he gains consciousness, said police.