Bhopal: 31 NGOs to offer free water at 20 railway stations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal railway division has assured of all kinds of support to NGOs/social service organisations, which will offer free drinking water to passengers at 20 railway stations.

As many as 31 NGOs, social service organisations have offered free services.

The 20 railway stations where the facility will be available are Khirkiya, Harda, Timarni, Banapura, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Gulabganj, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Mandi Bamora, Mungawali, Pipraigaon, Ashoknagar, Guna, Kumbhraj, Pachore Road, Ruthiyai and Shivpuri.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Priyanka Dixit has appealed to all the social service organisations, Non-Government Organisations, Rotary Club to come forward for human service and assured to provide all possible help.

