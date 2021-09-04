Bhopal: 31 IAS officers shifted

BHOPAL: State government transferred 31 IAS officers, including 14 district collectors, on Saturday night. Hoshangabad Collector Dhananjay Bhadauria has been made additional secretary Rural and Panchayat development while director Panchayati Raj Babu Singh Jamod will be additional secretary (Jail).

Ashok Nagar Collector Abhay Kumar Verma has been made OSD-cum- commissioner DPI, while Sagar Collector Deepak Singh has been made additional commissioner Higher Education. Collector Alirajpur Surabhi Gupta has been made OSD-cum-commissioner Handicraft and Handloom while Dhar Collector Alok Kumar Singh has been made director Panchayati Raj. Collector Narsingpur Ved Prakash has been made deputy secretary while Vandana Vais, secretary MPPSC, Indore, has been made Shahdol collector. Prabal Sipaha, deputy secretary PWD, will succeed Vandana Vais. Shahdol Collector Satyendra Singh has been made deputy secretary. Chandrashekhar Valimbe, additional commissioner Higher Education, has been made deputy secretary revenue. Sidhi collector Ravindra Chaudhary has been made Director public health and family welfare.

Mandsaur Collector Manoj Pushp has been shifted to Alirajpur in same capacity. Raisen Collector Uma Shankar Bharagava has been shifted to Vidisha in same capacity. UAD additional commissioner Gautam Singh has been Mandsaur Collector.

Deputy secretary revenue Muzirburrahaman has been made Collector Sidhi while Rajgarh Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has been shifted to Hoshangabad in same capacity. Vidisha collector Dr Pankaj Jain has been shifted dhar in same capacity.

Rohit Singh, additional commissioner UAD, has been made Collector Narsingpur. Collector Balaghat Deepak Arya has been shifted to Sagar in same capacity and Niwari Collector Ashish Bhargava has been made additional commissioner Excise and posted at Gwalior.

Deputy secretary(Chief Secretary office) Arvind Dubey has been Raisen collector. ADM Ujjain Narendra Suryavanshi has been made Niwari Collector.

ADM Jabalpur Harsh Dixit has been made Rajgarh Collecror. Girish Kumar Mishra, additional commissioner Excise, has been made Collector Balaghat. CEO Zila Panchayat Balagaht Uma Maheshwari has been made Ashok Nagar Collector. ADM Balaghat Vivek Kumar will succeed Uma Maheshwari.

Similarly, CEO Zila Panchayat Rajgarh Kedar Singh has been posted as deputy secretary, MP Government and another CEO Zilla Panchayat Ujjain Ankit Ashthana is now CEO Smart city Bhopal.

Deputy secretary Home Priti Yadav has been transferred to Rajgarh as CEO Zila Panchayat and ADM Ujjain Ankita Dhakre has been posted as CEO Zila Panchayat Ujjain.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 11:02 PM IST