Bhopal: 31 convicted in Vyapam scam case

Bhopal: A CBI court, on Thursday, convicted all the 31 accused chargesheeted by the CBI in the police recruitment scam 2013. The recruitment was conducted by Vyapam. Quantum of punishment will be announced on November 25.

All were on bail. After the judgment, all have been sent to jail. Judge SB Sahu passed the order. CBI had filed a challan in April 2017 against 12 candidates, and 12 impersonators and seven middle men.

CBI counsel Satish Dinkar said, “31 including 12 candidates and 12 impersonators and seven middle men have been convicted in the police constable scam-2013. Quantum of punishment will be announced on November 25.”

It was first FIR of the STF in Vypam recruitment and admission anomalies. It was lodged with Rajendra Nagar police station, Indore. First time, Vypam scam was came into lime light on July 7, 2013 when Indore Crime branch registered the case in PMT impersonation.

The CBI court already convicted Shivratan Singh Tomar in police constable recruitment scam-2016 awarding 7 years imprisonment in September 16,2019. He was convicted for appearing in Vyapam examination as fake candidate in place of Jugraj Singh who has been declared absconding.

Earlier, The Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, had sentenced Naeem Ali, Ajaharuddin and Kasim Khan, all candidates of Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT)-2013 to undergo five years Rigorous Imprisonment in a Vyapam related case on July 12. The three accused candidates namely Naeem Ali, Ajaharuddin and Kasim Khan had got selected in Police Constable Recruitment Test 2013 by illegal means. During the investigation by MP Police, the middleman was absconding and did not join the investigation. A chargesheet against the accused persons was filed by MP Police on April 6,2015.