Bhopal: 3,000 Ayushman cards disabled in state, were found fake

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 3,000 fake Ayshman Bharat cards have been disabled in the state, according to officials incharge of scheme.

“About 3,000 fake Ayushman cards were found. About 3.5 crore Ayushman cards were issued in Madhya Pradesh,” Ayushman Bharat Yojana CEO Aditi Garg told Free Press.

Fake Ayushman cards, which have been disabled after verification, has led to conflict between private hospitals and officials of Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) over non-payment of bills.

Private hospitals have announced that they would deny treatment to patients under the scheme from April 15 if pending bills were not paid by the government. The officials incharge of Ayushman Bharat Yojana said that all bills were cleared by March 31.

Meanwhile, a Claim Adjudication Committee has been constituted to redress grievances of private hospitals on non-payment of bills where they can place their complaints. During Covid pandemic, empanelled hospitals were authorised to generate Aadhaar cards after verification of patients. Thus, Ayushman cards were generated at government and private hospitals.

“If private hospitals have problems over non-payment of bills, they should place their stand before the committee. But once, we have rejected the claim on our portal, we will not make payment and private hospitals cannot abruptly take decision to deny treatment to patients under the scheme. They will be penalised for violation of contract as per MoU,” Aditi Garg said.

She added, “Main point is why patients visit few, selected private hospitals for treatment. It looks fishy. Private hospitals cannot shrug off their responsibility as they have also generated Ayushman cards.”