Bhopal: 30-yr-old killed after hit by car

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man was killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a four-wheeler on Monday. The deceased was identified as Hemant Shilpi, a resident of Raisen. He was coming to Bhopal on a bike with his friend when they were hit.

The Bolero car involved in the mishap was seized by Bilkhiria police and the driver is on the run. Police said Hemant was riding the bike and his friend Aditya Jatav was riding pillion. As they reached near Kolua Khurd village, their bike was hit by Bolero from the front. The onlookers rushed to their help and contacted 108 Ambulance service staff. Both were rushed to hospital. ASI Sudeep Thakur said relatives of the deceased are not aware as to why was he went towards Bhopal in the evening.