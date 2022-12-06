Bhopal: 30-yr-old houses can be razed for new construction

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has given approval for Madhya Pradesh Housing Redevelopment Policy 2022. This policy proposes new construction (without any fee) of dilapidated buildings for beneficiaries. All cities will be included in the scheme.

Under the scheme, the new construction of 30-year old public and private houses or those which have been declared dilapidated will take place. No fee is required to be paid on converting lease hold land to free hold land.

These were some of the decisions taken at the state cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday.

Besides, the state cabinet approved Chief Minister Backward Class and Minorities Entrepreneur and Self Employment Scheme 2022. For this, a sum of Rs 7.5 crore has been set aside for 2022-23, and a sum of Rs 42.5 crore has been kept for the next year. The scheme will benefit 6,000 people in next two years. Likewise, 3,000 people will benefit by becoming self- employed.

Besides, the cabinet gave nod for scheme to provide overseas jobs to youths of backward class.

According to the demand of employers, soft skill and necessary language training will be provided to 200 selected youths every year for next three years. For jobs, youths will be sent to Japan. A sum of Rs 6 crore has been earmarked for three years under the scheme.

Cabinet approved the proposal to change the name of social justice and disabled welfare department.

For Khelo India Youth Game to be held in January, a work plan of Rs 177.50 crore has been prepared. About Rs 212.87 crore will be spent on the event.

Logistics Park

Cabinet approved proposal for setting up Multi Model Logistics Park in Pithampur in Dhar district. For the purpose, 126.5 hectares of land has been identified. Of this, 107 hectares is private land. For this, land acquisition proposal has been approved.