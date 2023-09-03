Bhopal: 30% Field Posts Vacant In Forest Department | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several posts are lying vacant in the forest department. The shortage of manpower is casting a shadow on the protection and maintenance of forest and wild animals.

About 30 % of field posts in the department are vacant. Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Action Plan 2023-2043 states that wildlife wing of Madhya Pradesh has afield formation of 11 National Parks, 24 sanctuaries, 1 zoo, 5 State Tiger Strike Force Units and 11 veterinarian who are on deputation from veterinary department against 11 posts of assistant conservators.

These units have sanctioned posts of 146 rangers, out of which 38 remain vacant as new recruitment of range officers has been stalled due to legal issues. Similarly, against 156 sanctioned posts of Deputy Rangers, 96 are vacant. Out of 470 posts of foresters, 267 are vacant.

The maximum vacancy is in the forest guard cadre where 312 out of 1604 sanctioned posts are vacant. Overall vacancy in the field posts comes to around 30 percent. The situation is not good in the territorial divisions either.

The wildlife wing requires 12 Conservator of Forests (CF) and CCF (Chief Conservator of Forest), 15 District Conservator of Forest (DCF) etc. Besides, minimum of 50 per cent of deputy rangers, foresters and forest guards posted in wildlife wing needs to be trained.

The report adds that the field personnel need adequate skills and equipment to deal with the vicious onslaught of wild crime, address discontent of local communities who see wildlife as a threat to their livelihoods, the unplanned and unsustainable development of tourism that threatens wildlife and their habitat.

“Therefore, there is need to fill vacant posts, create new posts, train and equip frontline forest staff to acquire competence in the core skills that their job demands. All this cannot be neglected,” the report stated.