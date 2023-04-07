Bhopal: 30-day summer sports camp to begin from May 1

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-day summer training camp will be organised across the state from May 1 to June 15 in all district and block levels. At least 2 sports training camps will be organised at development block headquarters, 4 at small district headquarters, 8 at major district headquarters and 15 at divisional headquarters. The Sports and Youth Welfare Department is giving children an opportunity to try different sports disciplines.

Training camps will also be organised for women in self-defence-related sports in each district. The summer camp will begin on April 15 at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal. In this training camp, which will run until June 15, training in about 21 different sports disciplines will be given. Forms are available at the stadium. Youth from age 6 to 22 can take part in the summer camp. The entry fee has been fixed at Rs 400 for players in the age group of 6 to 18 years and Rs 500 per month for players in the age group of 18 to 22 years. More than 3k children are expected to participate in the summer sports training camp, which will be held in two sessions.