Bhopal: 3-year-old boy kidnapped, no trace still after 24 hours

BHOPAL: A three-year-old boy who was kidnapped on Sunday is still untraceable even after 24 hours. A child was kidnapped when he went out to buy chocolates at Baragarh Chichali area of the city on Sunday evening. Police personnel of five police stations –Kolar, TT Nagar, Habibganj, Chuna Bhatti and Ratibad are on toes to trace the abducted boy.

Varun, son of Vipin Meena, went out around 7 pm Sunday to buy chocolates after he took Rs 10 from his grandfather Narayan. After he did not return for an hour, his family panicked and, after a search, approached police. Local residents have told police that a four-wheeler was seen in the vicinity around the time when the child was abducted.A case of kidnapping has been registered and efforts are on to trace him, said a police official.

DIG Irshad Wali said informed that ten teams of police have been constituted to trace the child. “So far we do not have any clue in the matter. Personnel of five police stations— Kolar, TT Nagar, Habibganj, Chuna Bhatti and Ratibad—have been pressed into job to trace the boy,” said Wali.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the incident, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to “please ensure safety of the children. “It is yours responsibility and accountability. Accused should not go unpunished. Madhya Pradesh should be safe,” read his tweet.

Earlier, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma visited the kidnapped child’s house and met the family. Sharma demanded that police officials should not be transferred till disposal of case.