Bhopal: 3 villagers helping accident victim die with her in mishap

BHOPAL: Three villagers and an accident victim were killed as they were crushed under a marriage party bus which overturned at Bagdari fall ghat near Jabalpur on Thursday. The bus was heading to Jabalpur from Damoh.

The ill-fated spot has seen 13 accidents in the last one week, two on Thursday within a span of a few hours. Of the four persons who came under the bus, one was an accident victim who was rescued by villagers a few minutes before. The jeep in which she along with others was travelling had overturned at the same spot over an hour before.

SP Jabalpur Siddhart Bahuguna informed that over an hour before the fatal bus accident, a four wheeler had overturned at the Bagdari fall turn. In the accident, a few passengers got injured and they were rescued by the villagers. Three villagers, and a woman rescued from the jeep, were standing on the roadside watching the rescue work when they came under the bus after it overturned. The bus ferrying a marriage party to Jabalpur overturned at the same spot while negotiating the turn. The driver lost balance over the wheels while turning and the bus overturned. Three villagers and the accident victim, standing on the roadside, came under the bus.