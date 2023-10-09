Bhopal: 3-Tier Flyover To Be Built At Prabhat Chauraha

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday performed Bhoomi Pujan of a three-tier system based flyover at Prabhat Chauraha. The minister also inaugurated Government College, Narela, at Palasi in Karond.

Along with this, while expanding the bus facility for the college students, SR-4 city bus from Bairagarh Chichli to Palasi Barwai was inaugurated. The flyover of 650 metre length and 19 metre width will be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 44.10 crore.

This flyover will be built with a three-tier system from Kali Mandir to Lala Lajpat Rai Colony after Pull-Bogda on Bhopal-Raisen road. Sarang said that the flyover will be constructed in the same alignment through elevated design.

The traffic going towards the Bhopal station will pass from Subhash Nagar flyover at the bottom. In the middle, there will be a bridge going from Bogda to Raisen and at the top there will be a metro train line.

There used to be long queues of vehicles every day on the 80 feet road and Pull-Bogda and Raisen Road. This will reduce traffic pressure.

Besides, the minister flagged off the SR-4 low-floor bus from Bairagarh Chichli to Palasi Barwai route in front of Government College, Narela. He said that the operation of the bus on this route will provide convenience to the passengers of Barwai-Palasi.

