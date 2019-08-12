Bhopal: 3 quintal milk cake material of Gujarat-based firm seized

BHOPAL: In a major breakthrough, Food and Durgs Administration (FDA) team seized 3 quintal milk cake material of Gujarat-based firm worth Rs 22,000. The entire consignment was sent to cold storage till the report of test is released.

Report is expected to be issued within next few days. FDA inspector DK Verma said, “Milk cake material worth Rs22,000 was seized at ISBT with help of Govindpura police. It was ‘Barfi’ Brand of Gujarat. Entire consignment has been sent to cold storage till test report is released. “

The milk cake was supplied in the name of Proprietary food and firm, having license of Gandhi Nagar. Material was in 5 kg and 10 kg packaging. It was seized from Ashoka Garden’s breaker.

Proprietary food means an article of food that has not been standardized under Food Safety & Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations 2011.

Govindpura police seized the consignment at ISBT when it was being transported through a bus. It was supplied to Ashoka Garden breaker.