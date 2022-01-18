Bhopal: 3 police stations given 5 star rating based on visitors’ feedback

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s three police stations have been given 5 star rating based on the feedback given by visitors, said officials. The three police stations are Katara Hills, Misrod and Awadhpuri. The commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar declared the results on Monday evening.

While talking to media persons on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner of police Vineet Kapoor said police launched the initiative in interest of people. A register is kept at every police station in which the visitors can express their views about police’s functioning. People can share their experiences while dealing with the police under the initiative, How is your police’. Every day, the data reaches headquarters and is assessed by the team. The team members call visitors to confirm the feedback.

“Based on the feedback, the result has been prepared. Katara Hills, Misrod and Awadhpuri are the best three police stations of Bhopal police commissionerate,” he added.

In coming days, a letter box will be kept at police stations. If anyone wants to give feedback or file complaint against police personnel, he/she can drop a letter in it.

5 questions asked to visitors for feedback:

How do you feel after visiting police station?

Did anyone offer water to you?

Did anyone ask you to sit down?

Did anyone misbehave with you?

Was your problem solved?

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:32 PM IST