Bhopal: 3 murders in broad day light reported

BHOPAL: Three murders, in broad day light in the state raised serious concern over the law and order situation in the state.

In Mandsaur a RSS-VHP leader was killed¸ late on Tuesday night, a swimming coach was brutally murdered and in Agar-Malwa in a group clash one man is killed. These incident took place within last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the local VHP and RSS leader Yuvraj Singh Chauhan (40) was shot dead by unidentified assassins in full public glare in Abhinandan Colony area at around 11 am.

The assassins fired thrice from close range on Chauhan who slumped on the ground after receiving bullets. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

A few hours before this incident a swimming coach and ex-national level swimmer Harsh Pathak (42) was brutally murdered and three of his aides were critically injured by another group led by one Rahul Bairagi near the Kastoor Talkies in Indore’s Chhatripura area on Tuesday late night.

Pathak and his aides were attacked by Bairagi and aides with knives and stones, resulting in the instant death of Pathak (a swimming coach at Indore’s Residency Club) and critical injuries to his three aides, who have been hospitalised.

Police have lodged a case of murder against the accused. The swimming coach’s killing is being seen as fallout of an old dispute with Raju Bairagi.

Importantly, the police are also probing possibility of the two killings (Mandsaur and Indore) being linked to each other and the possibility of both the murdered men having some association with inter-state criminal Sudhakar Rao Maratha, who was arrested in connection with the high-profile contract killing of a property dealer and cable TV network operator Sandeep Tel in Indore in January.

The third killing happened at a village in Nalkeda area of Agar-Malwa district, when members of two communities clashed in the early morning on Wednesday over the alleged molestation of a girl by a youth of other community during Dussehra fair on Tuesday evening.

During the Wednesday morning violent clash, 45-year-old Ramesh Rathore (the girl’s uncle) was attacked and he died on the spot. Two men, including Rambabu Patidar have been detained in the matter, ASP-Agar Malwa district Pradip Patel said.