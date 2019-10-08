Bhopal: 3 killed as BJP MLA’s SUV hits bike

BHOPAL: Three people died in an accident when BJP MLA’s SUV knocked a motorcycle in Tikamgarh on Monday. Irate villagers blocked the road after the incident. They yielded only after an FIR was lodged against the MLA.

According to the report, BJP MLA from Khargapur and nephew of senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, Rahul Singh Lodhi was going to Baldevgarh through Papavani village when his Pajero hit a motorcycle. Three people riding the bike were thrown off the bike. While Brijendra Ahirwar (26) and Ravi Ahriwar (30) died on the spot while the third Madan Ahirwar (23) died while being taken to Jhansi for treatment.

Villagers gathered on the spot immediately and saw MLA Rahul Lodhi fleeing from the spot instead of helping the injured. The police found the broken number plate of Pajero with MLA written on it from the spot.

News of accident spread like wildfire and people in huge numbers gathered at the spot. Former minister Yadvendra Singh reached the spot, pacified the people and ensured that police register FIR against the culprit.

Police took time to reach the spot. In the mean time villagers blocked the road till an FIR was lodged against Rahul Lodhi.