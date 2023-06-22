 Bhopal: 3 Held For Possessing Illicit Liquor
Excise controller Sajendra Mori told Free Press that following a tip-off, two teams of the excise department raided a slum in Gandhi Nagar and Shivaji ward.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two teams of the excise department raided Gandhi Nagar locality and arrested three persons for possessing illicit liquor, officials said on Wednesday.

Excise controller Sajendra Mori told Free Press that following a tip-off, two teams of the excise department raided a slum in Gandhi Nagar and Shivaji ward. He added that 15 litres of illicit country liquor and mahua lahaan were seized from the houses of the accused identified as Sharda Pardi and Sunita Pardi at Gandhi Nagar slum.

In Shivaji ward, the team seized 20 litres of country-made liquor and five litres of foreign liquor from the house of Shyam Sabnani. A case was registered against all the accused under Excise Act, controller Mori said.

