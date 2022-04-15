Bhopal: 3 friends trying to save each other drown in Kerwa dam

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Three friends drowned in Kerwa dam while taking a bath during a picnic on Thursday evening, said the police. Ratibad police station in-charge Sudesh Tiwari told Free Press that three friends Shubham Adhikari, a student of class 11th, Nishant Jain student of 11th and Mohit Sodhia student of class 10th had gone for picnic at the Kerwa dam.

Nishant was the first to get into the water for a bath. However, accidentally went into deep water and starting drowning. Finding Nishant in danger, Mohit jumped into water to save him. Incidentally, both Nishant and Mohit didn't know how to swim. Finding that his friends were in danger, Shubham, who too didn't know to swim, jumped in trying to save the duo. However, the trio drowned in the dam while trying to save each other. The villagers and other people at the dam also tried to help the boys but in vain. People called the police and informed about the incident. A police team along with rescue team reached the spot but by then it was too late.

Tiwari further added that Nishant had lost his father when he was just one-and -a-half year-old, he was the only boy among three sisters in the family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:05 AM IST