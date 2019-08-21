Bhopal: 3 foreign women held for alleged prostitution

BHOPAL: A team of crime branch arrested three women of foreign for indulging in prostitution in Bhopal.The two women are from Ujbekistan and one is from Nepal. All the arrested women are in the age group of 20 to 25 years.

Police will now write to their embassies to inform about it. The Nepal based woman lives in Mumbai and has come to Bhopal while the two others live in the house of prime accused John Maseeh.

It was in the evening when a team entered the house of Maseeh on the information. They arrested all the persons inside. Police said that the accused Maseeh, who lives in BDA colony had called them for the prostitution to Bhopal.

Others are identified as Suyog Jain, resident of Ashok Nagar and Kapil Patel, resident of Indore. They are booked for it. Crime branch is questioning Maseeh to find if he has links with other nexus as well