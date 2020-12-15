Bhopal: 3 drunk men slap policeman on duty, land in jail

Bhopal: Three men, who were driving at a very fast speed, slapped a cop who tried to stop and question them on Monday night. The Bairasia police have arrested them and they have been sent to jail.

SI Naveen Kumar said the accused were driving a four-wheeler at a very fast speed near Jikaria Jod around 11 pm. Constable Bundel Singh, who was on his way back home after duty, spotted the four-wheeler on Vidisha Road and signalled them to stop. The accused did not stop and Singh followed them on his vehicle from Jikaria Jod to Lalaria Kasba.

When they stopped, a man, Prahsant Bhat, who claimed to be a VHP leader, misbehaved with the cop. His friend, Ajeet, got off the four-wheeler and slapped Singh. Singh and another constable informed their seniors and a team of police reached the spot.

The accused were taken into custody and sent for a medical examination. They were found drunk, said Kumar. All of them have been booked under Sections 353 and 332 of the IPC.