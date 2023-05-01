Bhopal: 3-day Santvani Samaroh ends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Shri Ram is revered by saints, he is valentine of saints, said author Devendra Deepak. Saints are psychiatrists of our society, he added.

Deepak was speaking at a session Sant, Sahitya aur Hamara Samaj on Sunday - the concluding day of a three-day Santvani Samaroh at Bharat Bhawan. Sudhir Mota, Anshubala Mishra, Dharmendra Pare were the main speakers of the session.

Besides, devotional songs of Tulsidas, Meerabai, Kabirdas, Narhari were presented in the evening session which enchanted the audience amid rain. The song was presented by vocalists Pandit Balwant Puranik, Pandit Ajay Pohankar. Anjali Pohankar started off with a performance of Pandit Balwant Puranik and his troupe. Ambareesh Gangarade accompanied them on sitar, Virendra Kore on flute and Manoj Patidar on tabla.