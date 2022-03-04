Bhopal: 3- day Jashn-e-Urdu, ‘Chhap tilak sab chheeni re mose naina milay ke.....’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Mamta Joshi from Chandhigarh presented ghazals and sufi songs, which enchanted the audience at the open stage auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Friday.

The songs included ‘Chhap tilak sab cheeni re mose naina milay ke...’ Joshi dressed in white and maroon colour sufi attire also presented evergreen songs of Lata Mangeshkar to pay tributes to her.

It was part of the second- day of three-day Jashn-e-Urdu, organised by MP Urdu Akademi under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The second day event focused on women artistes and women empowerment

The event began with a lecture in which speakers expressed their views on literary works of women in Urdu. The speakers included Khalid Mehmood (Delhi) and Afshan Malik (Aligarh). Poetesses presented their works under Chilman Mushaira. They included Sabiha Sadaf (Raisen), Ambar Aabid (Bhopal), Mudita Rastogi ( Delhi), Zahra Qarar (Mumbai), Puja Bhatia (Mumbai) and Aaysha Ayub (Lucknow). Literary open mic organised by Ansh Happiness Society. Open mike was also held in which youths presented shayari, songs, ghazal etc.

On the inaugural day of the event, Ustad Chand Qadri presented qawwalis, mostly based on patriotism, which won a huge round of applause from the audience who were present in good numbers.

