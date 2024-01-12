Bhopal: ₹3 Crore Gold Loan Fraud Unearthed | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gold loan fraud estimated at more than Rs 3 crore was reported in a nationalised bank in Nainawad of Ujjain district. The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against seven accused, the officials said here on Thursday. Recently, a case came to fore in which a racket was involved in providing gold loans to the people, by depositing fake gold in the bank.

The officials said that the bank officials came to know that the branch was giving gold loans to higher limits. The bank had disbursed the amount of Rs 4.26 crore from 2020 to October 2023. The bank officials made the surprise inspection and found that the bank had violated several norms of gold loan scheme. The appointment of the goldsmith was not done according to the norms.

The officials found the then bank manager ignored the norms like three months record verification, credit inspection, due diligence report on jewel appraiser and few more. It was learnt that the loan was given to 10 old account holders and 55 new customers. The goldsmith himself had taken a loan of Rs 33.97 lakh from the bank.

The daily wage worker of the bank also took the loan of Rs 39.68 lakh. The bank officials in their internal investigations found that the fraud was done through the 65 gold loan accounts amounted to Rs 3.10 crore. The EWO has registered the case against the then managers, Vijay Patidar, Shrikant Saxena, Jitesh Vyas, cashier Kamlesh Kumar, goldsmith Kantilal Soni, daily wages workers Ravi Sen and Vishal Sen. The EOW officials added that more names will be added in the FIR.