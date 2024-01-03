Bhopal: 3 City Bikers Travel 5,800 Km To Draw Youths To Spirituality

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three youth from the city travelled 5,800 kilometres from Bhopal to Nepal via Ayodhya on bikes to draw youths to spirituality. They offered prayers at 12 famous Hindu and Buddhist temples under a 10-day spiritual odyssey, Om Shanti - From Shiva to Buddha.

“Our objective was to associate the younger generation with spiritualism,” said Jeet Bhopali, one of the riders. Jeet, 33, is into event management. Prince, 30, works in the wellness industry while Palash Sharma, 28, is a railway employee.

The three friends rode 700 km without a break (except for a brief stopover for lunch) to Ayodhya. “We visited under-construction Ram Temple. It is very grand, very impressive, very beautiful,” said Jeet.

They visited world-famous Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu and visited the world’s biggest idol of Buddha at Pokhara in Nepal.

They covered 2,400 km in India and 3,400 km in Nepal. “About 1,800 km of our trip involved off-roading,” Jeet said. They reached Nepal’s Saloni Border via Lalitpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ayodhya.