Bhopal: 3 cases of abetment to suicide & rape lodged

BHOPAL: FSL reports have revealed that three teenage girls, including a Dalit girl, who allegedly committed suicide between October 2018 and April 2019 in Bhind district may have been raped and this may have caused them to take the extreme step. Now cases of abetment of suicide and rape have been lodged and the SDOP-rank officer will probe all three cases.

Three girls aged 14 years, 16 years and 18 years allegedly committed suicide in Mehgaon and Rawatpura areas of Bhind district between October 2018 and April 2019. While two girls hanged selves to death, another girl consumed poison to end life.

In one of the three cases, which were registered under Section 174 CrPc, it came to fore, that the 18-year-old girl hanged self to death following scolding by mother.

The vaginal swab samples of all three deceased were sent to FSL for analysis. The analysis revealed the presence of human sperm, thus revealing sexual intercourse with the girls before their death.

The revelation raised the possibility that the girls were raped, and it could have triggered the alleged suicides by them.

Statements of the kin of the three girls are being recorded. Now DNA samples will be sent to FSL to match with the vaginal swab samples of the deceased.

The district police superintendent Rudolf Alvares while told Free Press on Friday, “Subsequently in all three cases, unidentified accused have been booked for abetment of suicide and sexual assault u/s 306 and 376 of IPC and further investigations are underway.”

“Given their sensitive nature, now a Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) rank officer will probe the cases,” Alvares.