Bhopal: 3 booked for submitting forged documents to own liquor shop

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly forging fake bank documents to take liquor shop on contract in Lalghati area of Bhopal, the police said on Sunday.

Investigating officer (IO) Janardhan Mishra told Free Press that liquor shops were allotted in the city in April 2023 for which applicants were required to submit bank guarantee.

Three persons - Sanju Mehta, Susheel and Surendra - forged fake bank documents worth Rs 1.84 crore and submitted it to state excise department.

Later, when the excise department verified it from the bank, the bank officials stated that they did not issue guarantee to three men. The excise department officials then approached Koh-e-fiza police and lodged a complaint against the trio.

Search is on for all the accused, who are still at large, IO Mishra said.

Read Also Bhopal: Traffic police seize dozen sport bikes