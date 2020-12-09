Bhopal: 3 arrested with stolen gold and silver ornaments

Bhopal: The Crime Branch police arrested three persons with stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh on Wednesday.

The cops found them moving around New Jail Road on Tuesday night. They had been tipped off that the accused were thieves and were heading towards their customer.

When the Crime Branch team frisked them, the gold and silver ornaments were found with the accused. They could not produce the documents required for the ornaments. The cops brought them to the police station. They were grilled and they revealed that they had relieved five houses of valuables in a few months.

They said they carried out recces of the colonies and, after ascertaining if a house was vacant, they would enter and steal valuables from it. They were earlier arrested from the Piplani and Nishatpura police station areas of Bhopal and in Ahmadpur and Shyampur Doraha police stations of Sehore.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Jatav, Gopal Dangi and Dharmendra Jatav. One of the accused managed to give the cops a slip. The police have started a search for the accused.