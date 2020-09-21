Bhopal: 299 new cases push corona caseload to 16,547, mortality numbers climb to 363

BHOPAL: On the day the Assembly Monsoon session was held, two persons at Vidhan Sabah were tested positive. At Raj Bhavan also two persons were diagnosed with coronavirus. Bhopal on Monday reported 299 covid-19 cases taking the count to 16547 and toll to 363.

For the second consecutive day, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported positive cases, while two tested positive at the medical facility, three positive cases have surfaced at AIIMS campus and two at RKDF hospital. Barkatullah University (BU) campus reported one positive. Judicial Law Academy reported three positives.

Two persons at Char Imli have contracted the infection. Rivera Town reported one positive. E-2(Arera Colony) two positives, Five cases have come up at E-7(Arera Colony). E-1 Arera Colony reported two positives in the same family. E-3(Arera Colony) reported one positive. Triveni Complex(Betwa Apartment) reported one positive. Three members of a family were diagnosed with the infection at Tapti Apartment (New Market).

CRPF Bangrasia reported four positives. Old MLA Colony reported two positives in the same family. SCC Military Camp reported one positive. CRPF Bairagarh reported one positive. Thana GRP, Thana Bairgarh reported one positive each. Two positives came from 3-EME centre. Thana PHQ reported one positive.

Bairgarh reported six positives. Six of a family at Indira Vihar (Panchvati) have contracted the infection. Sagar Royal Villas reported three positives and two are from the same family. Emerald Park(AIIMS) reported two positives. Shiv Lok(BHEL) reported two positives. Four came positives in the same family in Nehru Nagar. Two positives in the same families were reported in Idgah Hills and Sindhi Colony(Berasia). Two positives came from the same family in Karond. Arvind Vihar(Bagmughalia) reported three cases in the same family while Asha Ram Nagar of Bagmughalia reported two cases in a family. Two members of a family reported positives in Jawahar Chowk. Sector-A(Awadhpuri) reported two cases. At Green Park (Sanjiv Nagar) two members of a family were found infected. Ruchi Life Escape reported three positives on the day. Shivaji nagar reported five positives and two patients each are from two families.