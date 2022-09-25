Bhopal: 298 athletes from Madhya Pradesh to participate in 36th National Games

Representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sports and Youth Welfare Department stated that 298 athletes from MP would participate in 25 sports at 36th National Games 2022 to be played in six cities of Gujarat from from September 29 to October 12.

In all, 86 officials will accompany the players at National Games including physiotherapist, psychologist, nutritionist and masseuse.

When asked about MP team’s preparation for the tourney, the department officials said 15-day training camp was conducted for almost every game. “Our players are ready, our aim is to surpass our last national games’ ranking. We stood 6th in National Games in 2015, and this time, we intend to be on top. The state government has decided to give cash prize to players who will win gold, silver and bronze medals,” officials added.

The 36th National Games will be hosted by Gujarat.