Bhopal: 29 DSPs Promoted As ASP, 19 Inspectors Get DSP Charge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday issued orders to appoint 29 DSPs on the post of ASP and 19 inspectors on the post of DSP incharge. In all, 59 ASPs have been transferred.

Their transfer comes in wake of Election Commission’s directive to remove officials who had completed three years on a post in one place. The DPC for 2013 batch officers of SPS cadre was held on April 21, 2023. The officers of this batch were to be made ASP. There were a total of 36 officials in the batch. Of them, 32 received green signal to become ASPs. Since April, DSPs were waiting to get promotion. Finally, they got promotion and also the posting on Monday.

According to norms, 19 inspectors have given charge of DSP. Now, they can wear uniform of DSP rank.

