Bhopal: 28-year-old woman dies after meeting fiance, bled profusely before death

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old woman died after she visited her fiancé under the Kolar police station on Sunday, police said.

The victim was a resident of Madhideep who came to Bhopal to meet her fiancé. Their marriage was to be solemnised shortly. Kolar police station incharge Chandra Bhan Patel told Free Press that victim reported excessive bleeding after which the couple visited a private hospital on Sunday evening.

The first hospital referred them to another hospital where the woman died at around 2 am on Monday. The hospital authorities informed the police about woman’s death.

The police sent the body for post-mortem. The post-mortem report stated that woman died because her respiratory tract was chocked with food particles. He added that doctors opined that the victim might have had the food first before the couple became physically intimate.

The doctors opined that woman started vomiting while she bled profusely. As a result, food particles may have choked her respiratory system. Police said no case was registered in connection with the incident. If any family member of woman files complaint, the police will look into it, said Patel.

