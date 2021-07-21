Bhopal: 28-year-old pregnant woman lodges complaint against ill treatment by husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against her husband on Wednesday. The woman is a resident of Nishatpura police station area. She had separated from her husband and married Lokesh Vaishnav in a temple in Orchha.

Their marriage was solemnised in December 2020. The woman told police that she would insist on legal registration of their marriage but he avoided. She is now pregnant, said police.

According to Nishatpura police station house officer Mahendra Singh Chauhan, woman stated in her complaint that Vaishnav has allegedly married another woman and asked her to leave him. However, he asked her to leave. Then, she told her relatives about it.

They suggested her to lodge a police complaint. She reached police station at 1 am on Wednesday, he said. We have registered a case and have booked the accused, he said. The Nishatpura police have booked Vaishnav under Sections 376, 376 (2) (N) and 494 of IPC.

Vaishnav is on the run, said police.