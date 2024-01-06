Bhopal: 28-Year-Old Lawyer Kills Self

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lawyer allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Trilanga late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Anshul Bansod, 28, a native of Waraseoni in Balaghat. Bansod had moved to the city five years ago and had pursued his undergraduate in law from a private college in Bhopal. He was practising at the Bhopal district court.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said that Bansod’s mother had called him up multiple times on Friday night, but he did not receive the phone call.

Thinking that he might have slept, his mother did not ping him again. When she called him again on Saturday morning, she did not receive a response yet again. Then, the mother called up Bansod’s friends and asked them to check on him.

When his friends went to his room, broke open the door and found him hanging. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and brought the body down. Bansod had blindfolded himself and had headphones plugged in to his ears. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, SHO Singh said. Further probe into the matter was underway.