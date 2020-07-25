Bhopal: 27th person tests positive from Vallabh Bhawan

BHOPAL: With another employee at Vallabh Bhawan having tested positive, the tally of corna positive patients from the state secretariat has reached 27. This patient too is from building number 2 from where maximum numbers of patients have been reported.

Office of chief minister is also located in building number two of the Vallabh Bhawan complex. Now, total numbers of people who tested positive from building number two have reached 21 and that from the chief minister’s office has reached five.

The Mantralayeen Karamchari Sangh has demanded that the offices from building number two be closed and the whole building be sanitized as most cases have been reported from there only.

‘We have demanded earlier also that people who bring daak (correspondence and files) from various districts should not be allowed to come inside Vallabh Bhawan premises. A counter should be made at the entrance and all letters should be dealt there only,’ said Sudhir Nayak, president of the Sangh.