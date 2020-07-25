Bhopal: 27th person tests positive from Vallabh Bhawan

BHOPAL: With another employee at Vallabh Bhawan having tested positive, the tally of corna positive patients from the state secretariat has reached 27. This patient too is from building number 2 from where maximum numbers of patients have been reported.
Office of chief minister is also located in building number two of the Vallabh Bhawan complex. Now, total numbers of people who tested positive from building number two have reached 21 and that from the chief minister’s office has reached five.
The Mantralayeen Karamchari Sangh has demanded that the offices from building number two be closed and the whole building be sanitized as most cases have been reported from there only.
‘We have demanded earlier also that people who bring daak (correspondence and files) from various districts should not be allowed to come inside Vallabh Bhawan premises. A counter should be made at the entrance and all letters should be dealt there only,’ said Sudhir Nayak, president of the Sangh.
The staffers at Vallabh Bhawan are worried but the officials of the general administration department are not paying heed to the demands. Sangh had asked to shut the central air conditioning system to stop spread of corona virus but no action has been taken so far, he added.
Even mid level officials of Vallabh Bhawan are not serious about Covid pandemic. They do not allow the employees to be quarantined even after their contact history being affirmed positive.
“These officials even do not pay heed to warnings issued by the mobile app Arogya Setu. I have shown them red warning from the app to officials but they dismissed it as a joke,” said president of sangh.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)