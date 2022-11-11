Bhopal: 26-year-old man pledges fake gold for loan in bank, arrested

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): MP Nagar police, on Friday, arrested a youth who tried to pledge fake gold jewellery (imitation) as collateral for loan in a bank.

The 26-year-old accused, identified as Mahendra Kumar, a native Sirsa district Haryana had approached Federal Bank at MP Nagar for a gold loan.

Federal Bank branch manager Krishnakant Odd lodged a complaint with police that Mahendra pledged gold imitation jewellery at the branch to get a loan. Mahendra had pledged 4 gold bangles and a mangalsutra, which weighed around 130 grams and were claimed to be worth Rs 6.5 lakh, the manager said in his complaint.

For name and address proof, Mahendra gave copies of Aadhaar Card and PAN card, which mentioned his residence at Huzur Bhopal. However, during verification, the Aadhaar as well as PAN card were found to be invalid. The bank manager got suspicious and informed the police.

When police asked for the bills of the gold ornaments, the youth claimed that he was not carrying any as he had come to the bank in a hurry as he needed cash for the treatment of his ailing wife.

When he was inquired about the hospital where his wife was admitted, the youth started taking the name of government and private hospitals. Police got suspicious and he was taken to the police station. During questioning, the man said that he was a resident of Gurgaon, Haryana and some other person had given him the jewellery after updating his Aadhaar. Police have registered a case against him under Section 420, 511 of IPC. Further investigations are underway.