Bhopal: 26 IPS officers shifted, SK Singh made spl DGP

BHOPAl: The state government transferred 26 IPS officers on Wednesday. The IPS officer of 1987 batch Sanjiv Kumar Singh has been made special director general of police –complaints. Singh was on central deputation and had returned to state recently.

The AIG of 34th SAF Akhilesh Jha has been sent to Dhar as DIG. The ADG state disaster management and home guards will be ADG of JNPA Sagar.

IG SAG Bhopal range Sazid Sapu has been shifted to Jabalpur as IG home guards. IG SCRB Avinash Sharma will be IG SDRF, Bhopal.

DIG Vineet Khanna will be the new DIG PHQ, AIG Rudolf Alveras R made commandant of 6th SAF Jabalpur. Commandant of 25th SAF Manoj Kumar Singh will be AIG PHQ.

AIG Savita Shohane has been shifted to Ujjain as commandant of 32th SAF. AIG Rajul Kumar Lodha who was transferred recently from Guna has been made commandant of Hawk Force Bhopal. AIG Vivek Singh will be commandant of 7th SAF Bhopal, AIG Pankaj Kumawat will take charge as new commandant of 2nd SAF.

AIG Abhijeet Ranjan will be commandant 35th SAF Mandla, ASP Gwalior Novidita Gupta shifted as commandant 14th SAF Gwalior. ASP-Zone-1 Bhopal Akhil Patel will assume charge of commandant 25th SAF. SP AJAK Chambal range Gwalior Alok Kumar Singh has been made SP of PTS Rewa and SP PTS Sagar Siddarth Chudhary will assume charge of AIG PHQ.

ASP Morena Asutosh Bagri is appointed as a commandant of 25th SAF Ratlam. ASP Indore Dhramraj Meena has been sent to Chhindwara as commandant of 8th SAF.

CSP Gwalior Sameer Sourabh has been shifted to Chhatarpur as ASP, similarly CSP Ratlam Agam Jain will be ASP Jabalpur, ASP Rajat Saklecha will assume charge as ASP Bhopal.

CSP Jabalpur Amit Tolani has been sent to Indore as ASP.

ASP Gwalior Novidita Naidu has been made ASP Bhopal (headquarters), CASP Bhopal Amit Kumar will be ASP Jabalpur, CSP Ujjain Hansraj Singh sen to Morena as ASP.