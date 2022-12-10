e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 2500 RSS workers to perform physical exercises, yoga today

* RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale chief guest * Ex-Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat key speaker

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh’s Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale will attend Sharirik Prakat (physical exercise) programme of RSS workers at Lal Parade Ground at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

At the programme, 2500 RSS workers will display physical fitness and perform yoga asanas. Former Chief Election Commissioner of India OP Rawat will be the main speaker.

CM to be special guest

Dattatrey Hosabale will preside over the function. Skill Development Centre of Vanvasi Kalayan Parishad, Madhya Ksehtra, will be inaugurated. Function will commence at 6.30 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present as special guest.

Traffic diversion

Traffic will be diverted due to the programme. The vehicles going towards Bharat Talkies from Roshanpura will reach their destination via Banganga, Machlighar, Khatlapura, PHQ tri section, Lili Talkies etc.

The vehicles going to railway station, bus stand from TT Nagar will go via Apex Bank, Link Road Number 1, Board Office Square, DB Mall, Press Complex, BSNL Tri Section, Central School Number 1, Menda Mills tri section, Subash Nagar RoB Bridge, Prabhat Square, Bogda Pull.

The vehicles coming from Bharat Talkies and going to Roshanpura will take route of Lili Talkies, PHQ Trisection, Khatlapura, Machlighar, Banganga.

The entry of all vehicles will be prohibited on roads leading to Lal Parade Ground.

