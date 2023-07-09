Bhopal: 25 Players Selected In Asian Games 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 players from Madhya Pradesh have been selected in Asian Games 2022. The 19th Asian Games-2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. About 25 players of Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy have secured their places in 19th Asian Games. Shubham Kevat of Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy, Vishwajeet Singh Kushwaha, Shikha Chauhan, Ahna Yadav have been selected for Indian team in all canoe slalom event.

Neha Thakur, Sheetal Verma, Harshita Tomar will be part of Indian sailing team. Arjun Singh, Neeraj Verma, Nitin Verma, Shivani Verma, Kaveri, Binita Devi will represent India in kayaking-canoeing event. Raju Singh, Shankar Pandey will be part of Indian team in EP fencing in singles and team events.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Aashi Choukse (rifle shooting) and Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak will represent India in Shotgun Trap Event.