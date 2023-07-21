Bhopal: 25 IAS, 186 SAS Officers Transferred On EC Directive

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred 25 IAS officers and 186 SAS officers on Thursday. The transfers have been made in view of Assembly elections to be held in the state this year.

The Election Commission had asked state government to change the officers who are posted in one district for past three years. The Commission has asked chief secretary and DGP to issue transfer orders and submit compliance report to the Commission by July 31, 2O23.

According to information, additional commissioner, tribal welfare, Krishna Gopal Tiwari (2008) has been transferred as additional secretary of water resources department. Damoh district panchayat CEO Ajay Shrivastava has been posted as additional commissioner, tribal welfare, Bhopal.

Mandla district panchayat CEO Rani Batad (2014) has been appointed as additional commissioner of Shahdol division. Additional Indore collector Ajay Dev Sharma is now Ujjain district panchayat CEO.

Ratlam district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide will now be additional commissioner of Indore division. Shahdol additional collector Arpita Verma will now be Damoh district panchayat CEO.

Dhar district additional collector Kirodi Lal Meena will be director of state computer security incident response team. Betul district panchayat CEO Abhilash Mishra is now additional commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation. Ujjain district panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre is additional collector, Bhopal. Deputy secretary Anju Arun Kumar is additional collector, Gwalior. Jhabua district panchayat CEO Aman Vaishnav has been transferred to Ratlam in the same capacity. Rajnagar SDM (Chhatarpur dist) Akshat Jain is Betul district panchayat CEO.

Sausar SDM (Chhindwara dist) Shreyans Kumat is Mandla district panchayat CEO. Gadarwara SDM (Narsinghpur) Srushti Deshmukh is Burhanpur district panchayat CEO.

Baihar SDM (Balaghat dist) Tanmay Vashistha Sharma is Anuppur district panchayat CEO. Shahpura SDM (Dindori dist) Kajal Jawla is deputy secretary, state government.

Harsud SDM Dalip Kumar is CEO, district panchayat, Narsinghpur. Jaora SDM (Ratlam dist) Himanshu Prajapati is Dewas district panchayat CEO. Badnagar SDM (Ujjain dist) Akash Singh is deputy secretary. Chanderi SDM (Ashoknagar dist) Nidhi Singh is the additional commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Kukshi SDM (Dhar dist) Pawar Navjivan Vijay is Seoni district panchayat CEO. Deputy secretary, Auysh department, Dr Nagarjun B Gowda is additional collector, Harda.

Additional exam controller, MPPSC, Sapna Pankaj Solanki is now additional commissioner, commercial tax, Indore. Anuppur district panchayat CEO Abhay Singh Ahoriya is now deputy secretary.

Principal, revenue training school, Rekha Rathore is now Jhabua district panchayat CEO. The state government issued the transfer list of ADMs, joint collectors and deputy collectors too on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)