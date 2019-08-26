Bhopal: 25 cows electrocuted in LoPs constituency

BHOPAL: About 25 cows died of electrocution in Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava’s constituency on Sunday. Energy minister was quick to react on the incident and announced compensation.

A high tension line snapped during heavy rains in a nearby field in Kadta village, Rehli constituency of Sagar district. About two dozen cows grazing there came in its grip, got electrocuted and died. Leader of Opposition, Gopal Bhargava visited the spot and talked to the officers of the electricity department.

He called the administration team on the spot along with the veterinary doctors who conducted autopsy and confirmed the reason of death of the cows. Later, Bharagava conducted last rites of the cows.

Energy minister Priyavrat Singh quickly responded to the incident and asked the concerned officials to take appropriate action. Expressing sorrow over the incident,

Singh said that instructions have been given to the authorities to provide compensation to the cattle owners, according to norms of the department.

In its official statement, electricity department said that the high tension line was snapped after pin insulator burst due to thunder lightening. Energy minister said that electricity officials of Rehli division are on for rectification of the fault.